Anya Hindmarch launches online bespoke service

The handbag designer serves up a unique website where you can personalise your leather goodies!

Following the success of Anya Hindmarch’s Bespoke shop on London’s Pont Street comes an even easier, faster way to order luxury leather products made exactly to your specifications.

At www.anyahindmarch.com/bespoke you’ll be able to personalise any item, from a chic leather clutch and must-have travel wallet to the new two-way diary with a name, drawing, monogram and even a hand-written note in a variety of foil colours like gold, silver, black and red. All in just 10 working days!

This could well be the answer to all our gifting dilemmas!

By Maria Milano