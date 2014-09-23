Anya Hindmarch Has Made Some Very Fashionable Cereal

Anya Hindmarch has lent her name to Kellog's Frosties, to create a special edition of the classic cereal: Fashion Flakes by Anya Hindmarch.

Of course, this isn't a totally random move, but a play on Hindmarch's AW14 collection, which features an array of bold accessories emblazoned with logos of famous foodstuffs.

Her Tony the Tiger bag – a bright blue leather tote with the iconic orange cat on the front – undoubtedly proved the most popular amongst the cereal-loving fashion folk, and as such Hindmarch has decided to create her very own sugary snack.

In a case of art imitating life imitating art, Tony the Tiger is holding an Anya Hindmarch bag on the cover of the cereal packet, and changed the slogan to 'Fashion is gr-r-eat!' No gender stereotypes here: Tony's more than happy to be carrying a ladies bright blue handbag, and we think it suits him down to the ground.

Food in fashion has never been more popular, what with Chanel's supermarket catwalk and Moschino's McDonald's themed show. However, Hindmarch is so far the only one who has gone so far as to creating something edible that we, the humble public, can actuality purchase and eat. The cereal is already available in selected Hindmarch stores, but will be stocked in Waitrose come November.

We'll definitely be crunching down on these for brekkie, and saving the box when they're finished, too...

By Olivia Marks