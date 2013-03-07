Anya Hindmarch gets ready for Easter!

Anya Hindmarch’s Sloane Street store will be launching a pop-up easter egg shop in collaboration with London chocolatier, Melt.

As if Anya Hindmarch’s luxe leather totes weren't enough reason to check out their London Sloane Street store, next week chocolatiers Melt will be popping up to create handmade Easter eggs for customers!

As well as selling their tasty chocolate creations alongside Anya Hindmarch’s gorgeous handbags, Melt will be offering a special “In An Eggshell” service, which gives you the chance to seal a secret handwritten note inside your egg!

Feeling extra creative? Anya Hindmarch want you to create your own Anya-esque Easter egg and submit a photo via Facebook, with the best one winning a unique Melt egg, created especially for Anya Hindmarch.

Chocolate and handbags? We’re in heaven!

Melt chocolates will be popping up in Anya Hindmarch’s Sloane Street store from 28th-31st March. Prices start from £2.50.