Antonio Berardi hosts VIP lunch

We were completely captivated when we laid eyes on Antonio Berardi’s spring/summer collection at London fashion week in September, so we can only imagine what the A-list thought of his resort line at an intimate lunch hosted by the designer in New York.
Welcoming the likes of DJ-turned-fashionista Leigh Lezark, supermodel Jen Brill and Jack Donoghue, lead singer of Salem, the Italian-born, London-based designer treated his guests to traditional British nosh fish and chips (although the lager was Italian, from co-sponsors Peroni Nastro Azzurro) at The Caprice at The Pierre, as well as a healthy dose of his elegant tailoring.
A feast for the mouth and eyes!
By Maria Milano