Antonio Berardi hosts VIP lunch

London’s star designer Antonio Berardi shows off his Resort collection to fashion’s finest New Yorkers, including Leigh Lezark and Jen Brill

We were completely captivated when we laid eyes on Antonio Berardi’s spring/summer collection at London fashion week in September, so we can only imagine what the A-list thought of his resort line at an intimate lunch hosted by the designer in New York.

Welcoming the likes of DJ-turned-fashionista Leigh Lezark, supermodel Jen Brill and Jack Donoghue, lead singer of Salem, the Italian-born, London-based designer treated his guests to traditional British nosh fish and chips (although the lager was Italian, from co-sponsors Peroni Nastro Azzurro) at The Caprice at The Pierre, as well as a healthy dose of his elegant tailoring.

A feast for the mouth and eyes!

By Maria Milano