Antipodium launches debut footwear collection at ASOS

The hot heels seen in Antipodium's Spring Summer fashion show are now available to buy exclusively at ASOS…

Our go-to for stocking up on cool new fashion labels ahead of the curve, ASOS 'designer support initiative , ASOS Inc.'s latest hot drop is the first shoe line from Brit fashion label Antipodium.

Designed by creative director, Geoffrey J Finch, the line comprises chunky sling-backs, toe-cap kitten heels and boyish loafers all available in stand-out finishes of snakeskin and cork.

Of the collaboration, Geoffrey says: “ASOS Inc. is a truly outstanding project from an incredible retailer. I'm enormously grateful to have been offered such a wonderful opportunity to diversify our business – Lord only knows that our ladies love to be well shod.”

Debuted at Antipodium's London Fashion Week show in September, the shoes are now available at asos.com from £75.