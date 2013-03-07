Annoushka jewellery launches online

If, like us, you've become obsessed with piling on the fashion jewellery then you'll love our little shopping discovery. Ex-Links of London designer Annoushka Ducas has launched her own fine jewellery range online and in a boutique at Harvey Nichols and the range is brimming with delicious, twinkling pieces to mix, match and layer.

Our personal faves are the stackable rings - why wear a single eternity band when you can pile a whole bunch together to create your very own, unique ring? Choose your own colours, gems (precious and semi-precious) and sizes with the help of this genius ring stacking tool. And with prices ranging from £150 to £4,500, these babies are much more affordable than your average eternity ring.

Dannii Minogue and Rachel Stevens already love the line, and we don’t blame them. The new collections are crafted from 18ct gold teamed with both precious and semi precious stones. The range, available from today at Harvey Nichols and the Annoushka's online boutique are either one-offs or created in very small quantities to ensure every piece is extra special.

Annoushka said: “I have tried to remove the feeling of reverence that so often surrounds the experience of buying and wearing fine jewellery. I want our pieces to be worn every day.”

Following the successful opening of the Harvey Nichols concession, the range will soon be available from Harrods, Selfridges and Liberty.

Shop online at annoushka-jewellery.com for more mouth-watering pieces.

By Lucy Kebbell