Anne Hathaway launches TOD’S Signature Collection

The star of One Day and currently donning a catsuit to play Catwoman in the upcoming Batman movie, Oscar-nominated actress Anne Hathaway couldn’t get hotter in Hollywood and there couldn’t have been a better choice than the brunette beauty to front the campaign for the new TOD’S Signature Collection.

Aimed at a new and younger clientele, TOD’S Signature combines the quality and style that we know and love of the luxe label with a new, more provocative approach to bags and small leather goods that you will love.

Embracing the exciting new ethos, Anne Hathaway lies draped over a car with ruby red lips and tumbling tresses. Stunning!

By Sarah Smith