Anja Rubik returns as the face of Kurt Geiger

Determined to help us escape the winter blues, Kurt Geiger has unveiled its candy-coloured Spring Summer 2012 campaign, which sees model Anja Rubik scorching in downtown LA.
Paying homage to Kurt Geiger's 1963 heritage, the stunning shots feature classic cars and a pastel palette of high-tops, stilettos, mules and glamorous accessories.
This is Polish beauty Anja’s second season of ads for accessories brand Kurt Geiger, this time shot by photographer Erik Torstensson.
With Neapolitan ice-cream pumps and Fizzball clutches on the menu, all that’s left is to bring on the sun…
By Jessica Stanley