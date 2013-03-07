Anja Rubik returns as the face of Kurt Geiger

Supermodel Anja Rubik stars in the accessories label Kurt Geiger’s luxe California Dreaming campaign for Spring Summer 2012

Determined to help us escape the winter blues, Kurt Geiger has unveiled its candy-coloured Spring Summer 2012 campaign, which sees model Anja Rubik scorching in downtown LA.

Paying homage to Kurt Geiger's 1963 heritage, the stunning shots feature classic cars and a pastel palette of high-tops, stilettos, mules and glamorous accessories.

This is Polish beauty Anja’s second season of ads for accessories brand Kurt Geiger, this time shot by photographer Erik Torstensson.

With Neapolitan ice-cream pumps and Fizzball clutches on the menu, all that’s left is to bring on the sun…

By Jessica Stanley