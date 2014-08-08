Angelina Jolie's Maleficent Louboutins Are Going Into Stores

Hands down, the best thing about Angelina Jolie's recent Maleficent promo tour was her feet. Well, her shoes.
The pointed cut-out courts with mesh panels and a sculpted heel, created by Christian Louboutin especially for Ange, brilliantly evoked the evil protagonist of the Sleeping Beauty-inspired movie.
And now, Louboutin has announced that it will be creating the shoe, called Malangeli, for us mere mortals on a pre-order basis.
Priced at £950 all profits from the sale of the shoes will go to SOS Children's Villages – an organisation dedicated to helping orphaned and abandoned children which Angelina has supported since 2003.
Perhaps Maleficent isn't all bad after all…
By Olivia Marks