Angelina Jolie's Maleficent Louboutins Are Going Into Stores

Christian Louboutin is bringing the wicked shoes to the public

Hands down, the best thing about Angelina Jolie's recent Maleficent promo tour was her feet. Well, her shoes.

The pointed cut-out courts with mesh panels and a sculpted heel, created by Christian Louboutin especially for Ange, brilliantly evoked the evil protagonist of the Sleeping Beauty-inspired movie.

And now, Louboutin has announced that it will be creating the shoe, called Malangeli, for us mere mortals on a pre-order basis.

Priced at £950 all profits from the sale of the shoes will go to SOS Children's Villages – an organisation dedicated to helping orphaned and abandoned children which Angelina has supported since 2003.

Perhaps Maleficent isn't all bad after all…

By Olivia Marks