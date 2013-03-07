Amy Winehouse for Fred Perry collection to be released...

After much consideration by British clothing brand Fred Perry, the third and final collection designed by Amy Winehouse is set to go in sale in aid of charity.

The pieces, which range from 50s-inspired polo shirts to hounds-tooth pencil skirts, will be part of the AW11 Amy Winehouse for Fred Perry Collection and are predicted to be an instant sell-out.

A spokesperson for the brand said, "Amy was passionate and dedicated to the collaboration, and her signature style is clearly stamped across each piece. In such circumstances the usual royalties and fees from the collection will be donated to the soon-to-be-established Amy Winehouse Foundation."

By Annabelle Spranklen