Amazon And Osman Are Collaborating On An Exclusive Collection – And It's A Bargain

London Fashion Week may be drawing to a close for another season, but there's still lots to be excited about, not least the news that Osman is collaborating with Amazon Fashion on an exclusive capsule collection.

The announcement came during the designer's packed-out catwalk show this morning, which saw models come down the runway in a series of sleek candy-coloured looks with a retro edge (and a healthy smattering of tassels).

While we've seen what Osman has in store for us next spring, his range with Amazon will launch in November, so expect pieces ready to take you through the party season.

So far we know that the collection will riff on the designer's mainline collection, with a focus on Osman's signature architectural aesthetic and cut. There's going to be a classic little black dress, a unisex tuxedo style jacket (perfect for throwing over a not-so-warm frock), a Christmas knit and a statement necklace. So pretty much your perfect capsule winter wardrobe then.

And the best bit? All prices will fall below £150, meaning you can have a piece of Osman in your wardrobe for a snip of the designer price.

'Partnering with Amazon Fashion to create this limited edition capsule collection gives me a great opportunity to bring what I do to a wider audience,' said Osman of the collection.

'The pieces are a fun take on my mainline collection, still nodding to an architectural aesthetic, strong clean lines and an emphasis on cut. I’m excited to offer unisex items, along with jewellery, which is a first for me and all at an accessible price-point. These are timeless, versatile pieces, which I hope fans of my brand will love.'

By Olivia Marks