Amanda Wakeley does jewellery

Fashion designer Amanda Wakeley is having a good month. First Angelina Jolie chose one of her drop-dead designs for the London premiere of her spy thriller, Salt, and now she’s launched an affordable jewellery line with Ernest Jones that is guaranteed to be top of every fashionista’s wish list this Christmas and beyond.

Inspired by Amanda’s understated yet devastatingly sexy designs, each piece is made of sterling silver and boasts a smattering of white or black diamonds. Our must-haves? The black diamond ‘skinny’ hoops, the stackable diamond bands and the drop pendant necklace that can be worn as short or as long as you like (without slipping from its position – guaranteed!).

Wearing an on-trend ensemble of classic blazer, peg-leg trousers, generous scarf and killer zebra-print stilettos, Amanda told InStyle exclusively: "I'm so excited about having a line of pieces that one can wear as part of their outfit every day instead of just for special occasions." We quite agree.

The pieces range from £99 to £600 and will be available in stores and online at www.ernestjones.co.uk from 27 September.

By Maria Milano