All the details: Kate Middleton's wedding accessories

Kate was picture perfect from tiara to toe - get all the details on her finishing flourishes

Kate Middleton epitomised classic elegance as she walked down the aisle and beyond, and while her gown was a brand-new, custom-made design, her tiara sufficed as the 'something old' from the wedding proverb.

The sparkling Cartier headpiece was originally given to the Queen Mother and passed down to Queen Elizabeth on her 18th birthday.

Kate's diamond earrings also bared a reference to family heritage, designed by Robinson Pelham, the diamond drops were inspired by the Middleton coat of arms, and were a gift from her parents.

Her shoes, meanwhile, were another of Sarah Burton's designs, and hand-made in satin by the McQueen team.

There isn't an inch of Kate's outfit we're not jealous of!

By Hayley Spencer

