Alice Temperley Teams Up With Net-A-Porter To Create An Interactive New Fashion Film

Designer Alice Temperley has turned her hand to directing with a new video showing just why her frothy boho designs are popular with everyone from Eva Mendes to Pippa Middleton.

The short video starring some of Temperley's muses - Jacquetta Wheeler, Caroline Issa and Laura Bailey (all wearing designs exclusive to Net-A-Porter) - was filmed by her brother Henry and has all the dreamy bucolic vibe which comes naturally to a designer who leaves bottles of home-brewed cider on the front row at her shows.

The video also has a clever tech twist, as viewers watching it live can click on the designs and accessories they want to buy. The only problem? We'd be tempted to click on all of it...

By Lucy Pavia / @lucypavia