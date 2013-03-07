Alice Temperley talks dressing Kate and Pippa Middleton

Pippa Middleton made her only London Fashion Week stop-off on the Alice Temperley front row and big sister Kate Middleton has been spotted in the luxe British label more than a few times, so it’s no surprise that Alice is thrilled to be counted as a style staple for Britain’s favourite siblings.

Speaking to InStyle.com about the Middleton’s love for all things Temperley at the New York launch of her book True British, which celebrates the 10th anniversary of her brand, Alice admitted: “I’m flattered.”

Before adding: “They’re the most humble, down-to-earth people I’ve ever dressed. They’re completely easy and wonderful to work with, and they look great in the clothes, they know exactly what they like.”

And with Alice receiving the award for Designer of the Year at the Hollywood Style Awards, the Middletons were onto a winner!