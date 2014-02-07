Alice Temperley Reveals Who She'd Most Like To Dress For The Oscars

The fashion designer opened up about the best fashion party she'd been to and who her latest girl crush is

Alice Temperley is a designer best known for creating elegant, dreamy dresses most often seen on the likes of the world's most famous women – Kate Middleton, her sister Pippa and Keira Knightley are all huge fans.

Having had her own label, Temperley London, since 2000, the 38-year-old designer is now undoubtedly a household name. Temperley's contribution to the fashion industry was offiically recognised by the Queen in 2011, when she was awarded a MBE.

The designer's latest venture is in partnership with another British heritage brand – Gordon's Gin – to create ten limited edition bottles. We caught up with her to talk fashion, parties and red carpet dressing.

How did the collaboration with Gordon's come about?

Gordon’s approached us to collaborate with them and as two British brands with strong heritages it seemed like a great partnership and I like a G and T in all its Britishness…

Growing up on a cider farm inSomerset sounds pretty idyllic, is that a life you'd like to return to?

I still have a beautiful home in Somerset that I escape to on the weekends.

London Fashion Week's just around the corner. Can you give us inkling about what inspired your new collection?

St. Petersburg for pattern and Guy Bourdin for mood….

Have you got any tips for surviving fashion week/month?

A fun dynamic team, a sense of humour and enjoying it…

Your designs are loved by many women everywhere, why do you think your designs are so enduring?

I aim to create timeless, feminine designs that combine meticulous detail and embellishments with an English eccentricity and personality drawing on everything British. I design for the Temperley woman, who has an independent spirit and is confident, playful and happy in herself anywhere – be it the countryside or city.

How does it feel to see such beautiful, established women wearing your designs?

I love when any woman wears Temperley London especially as there are so many designers to choose from. It’s incredibly flattering…

Who would you most like to dress for the Oscars?

Lupita Nyong’o, she was outstanding in ‘12 Years a Slave’

What's the best fashion party you've ever been to?

The launch party for our flagship store on Bruton Street in December 2012, closely followed by our one year anniversary party last year which was combined with the launch of the Temperley and Gordon’s 10 Green Bottles project which was a very memorable evening..

Have you or would you like to style a film? Which one, past or present?

When I was younger I was obsessed with watching black and white movies; we didn’t have a TV until I was 12 so Ginger Rogers and Fred Astaire was my ultimate luxury…I would have loved to be around in that era.

Who's look are you loving at the moment?

Lea Seydoux, she is such an interesting beauty.

By Olivia Marks

