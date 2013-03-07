Alice Temperley hails praise for the Kate Middleton effect

It’s no secret that Kate Middleton is a fan of Alice Tempereley’s fashion designs but it would seem the feelings are mutual as the British fashion designer has spoken out in praise of the new royal for boosting British style.

Having dressed both the Duchess of Cambridge and Pippa Middleton numerous times, Alice commented: “She’s brilliant for British fashion and great for the whole economy. There is no one else who has an effect like her. It has really brought British fashion to the forefront again.”

Speaking at the launch of her new collection, Somerset by Alice Temperley for John Lewis, Alice went on to add: “She is a breath of fresh air and has encouraged people to experiment and combine high fashion and high-street fashion. She is a really nice girl as well.”

