Alice Temperley And The Outnet Collaborate On An Exclusive Collection

And Liberty Ross looks amazing as the face of the new limited edition line

Temperley London and The Outnet are collaborating on an exclusive, limited edition collection – and we're seriously excited for it.

With a focus on daywear, this collection promises to revolutionise your working wardrobe this autumn. But, of course, there's also some standout evening pieces – check out that black lace maxi – that'll get you noticed at dinner after hours, too.

And with the beautiful, statuesque Liberty Ross as the face (and body) of the range, you know this is one designer collaboration you're going to want to be seen in.

'I wanted to create a collection that is playful and fun, perfect for the modern woman who demands a wardrobe of pieces that can be mixed and matched,' says Alice Temperley of the collection.

'Whether in New York, holidaying in Ibiza, needing something special for work or for meeting friends at the weekend – the collection offers an item of clothing for all occasions.'

As Liberty herself says in the collection's accompanying video; 'You've got the practical and the showstoppers, which is brilliant. I love that.'

So do we, Liberty! And the models showcases both moods very well in a navel-grazing halter-neck jumpsuit – which we might not wear to work but definitely will for cocktails – and a navy blue cropped suit and crisp with collarless white shirt which will certainly make a statement in the office.

Could this be a one-stop shop for our new season wardrobe? Quite possibly…

Temperley London for The Outnet launches on October 7th.

By Olivia Marks