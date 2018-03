Alice Dellal has been hand-picked by Karl Lagerfeld to be the face of the Boy Chanel handbag collection

The latest in a line of bright young things to become Chanel Creative Director Karl Lagerfeld’s muse, Alice Dellal has been announced as the face of the Boy Chanel handbag collection.

Shooting the model and musician himself, in a lavish suite among antiques and fineries, Karl captures Alice’s ultra-modern androgyny to encapsulate the uniqueness of the collection.

We can’t wait to see the final shots!