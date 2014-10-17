Alexander Wang X H&M's New York Show Drew In A Very Star-Studded Crowd...

Stars from all over came together to show their support for Alexander Wang's capsule collection for H&M and the outcome was pretty epic

It seems to be one of the most talked about designer-cum-high street collaborations of all time, so it comes as no surprise that the unveiling of Alexander Wang's exclusive collection for H&M was accompanied by a star-studded soiree with a somewhat unexpected array of guests.

Last night, the Armory on the Hudson in New York City was transformed from an indoor track and field stadium to a fashion arena complete with a long catwalk for the global launch of the highly anticipated collab. Seasoned FROW darlings were, of course, in attendance at the event sporting key pieces from the performance-wear inspired range.

Dakota Fanning was one starlet who owned the, red – sorry BLACK – carpet, rocking an offbeat T-shirt style dress which she paired with edgy peep-toe ankle boots and a leather clutch. Her entirely noir attire offset her porcelain skin and beachy blonde locks perfectly, giving her overall look a polished-grunge feel.

Mirroring Dakota's style was actress Kate Mara, who also chose one of the collections casual tee dresses for the event. However, with its sheer panelling (and the fact she paired it with sexy, barely-there strap heels) her ensemble felt notably more glam.

Solange Knowles also put in an impressive display with her kooky choice of accessories. Her white scalloped-edged clutch and tractor-tread flatforms looked even cooler offset against her all-black outfit.

Next up was the ever-gorgeous Jessica Chastain, and although we'd never pin her as a sports-luxe kind of girl, she totally held her own in a figure-hugging grey shift dress which featured a red racing-stripe trim. A welcome change from the floral print, A-line frocks which have practically become her uniform.

However, she wasn't the only unexpected celeb to show face at the event... Who'd have thought English actor Eddie Redmayne was a fan of statement sweaters and leather skater shoes?! Not us, that's for sure. Nonetheless, with his graphic jumper which he layered over a hint of a white shirt, black skinny jeans and sleek kicks, he fit in with the fash pack seamlessly. Nice work, Eddie.

The show comes after months of H&M building up the collection's profile. We got our first taste of what to expect from the range from none other than Rihanna earlier this year when she stepped out rocking a grey legging and crop top set complete with statement Alexander Wang waist bands. From that initial glimpse to seeing the showcase in full last night, our impressions of the range remain pretty well the same; put simply, it's a very stylish homage to the technicality and sleek aesthetic of sports gear. We'd expect nothing less from the modern-day guru of street-chic, Alexander Wang.

Speaking about the range - which includes both mens and womenswear - Wang said: 'We wanted to take certain elements of each sport and portray the ultimate warrior... The girls had to feel big and heroic.'

The designer also went on to reveal his expectations for the evening: 'The launch of Alexander Wang x H&M was about high energy and a full experience that goes beyond fashion; from the attitude and speed of the show, to the pop-up store in a locker-room setting; I wanted for everyone to be able to just let go and have fun and hopefully we achieved that.'

If the social media stir the event caused on both Instagram and Twitter is anything to go by, we'd say it's a job well done...

While the hottest celebs have had the privy of getting in on the Alexander Wang x H&M action early, the rest of us sadly have to wait until November the 6th to get our hands on it.

And, as with practically every H&M designer collab before it, you can expect to see many die-hard fashion fans camping outside their nearest stores days before the launch. Tents at the ready, people!

By Maxine Eggenberger

@MaxFashWriter