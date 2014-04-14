Alexander Wang Celebrates New H&M Collaboration With Coachella Party

The designer and retailer announced their partnership at the weekend

Alexander Wang will be the next high end designer to partner with H&M, it was revealed this weekend.

The exciting announcement came just before the designer's Coachella party, which was thrown to celebrate the news that he will be the next talent to create a limited edition range for H&M.

Among the stars joining Alexander to toast his success was Katy Perry – who was showing off her new 'slime green' hair – and Kate Bosworth, who looked stunning in a white mini-dress and matching sandals.

Wang's collection for the high street store will drop on November 6 – so make sure that date is firmly in your diary – and will consist of womenswear, menswear as well as the accessories for which he is so loved.

'I am honored to be a part of H&M's designer collaborations,' Wang said in a statement.

'The work with their team is an exciting, fun process. They are very open to push boundaries and to set a platform for creativity. This will be a great way for a wider audience to experience elements of the Alexander Wang brand and lifestyle.'

We. Can't. Wait.

By Olivia Marks

