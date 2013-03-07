Alexander McQueen honoured at the Costume Institute Gala

Following the news that the house of McQueen designed Princess Catherine’s wedding dress, the late designer is honoured at the celeb-studded Met Ball

With the Royal wedding to end all weddings, it was without a doubt Princess Catherine’s weekend but no one in the fashion world could deny that it was also Alexander McQueen’s moment in the spotlight.

After it was revealed that the designer’s atelier had created the breathtaking gown for Kate Middleton’s nuptials to Prince William under the direction of Sarah Burton, the late couturier was honoured by fashion’s greatest with a star-studded ball at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Celebrities including Sarah Jessica Parker, who accompanied McQueen to the gala back in 2006, Naomi Campbell, Gisele Bundchen and Daphne Guinness all wore gowns by the designer last night and Sarah Burton, who took over after McQueen’s tragic suicide in 2010, opened the Savage Beauty exhibition which will see the designer’s best gowns on display for the public to see.

There were even rumours that Princess Catherine’s gown would be on display, but alas it wasn’t to be.

Other stars attending the gala included Madonna and Gwyneth Paltrow, both clad in Stella McCartney, Glee’s Lea Michele, Blake Lively, who appeared on the arm of Karl Lagerfeld and was stunning in a draped Chanel gown and Beyonce in a show-stopping Pucci number.

By Maria Milano