Alexander McQueen and Chanel show Paris Fashion Week how it’s done!

Seeing the day in with Chanel and closing it at Alexander McQueen proved a dream day at Paris Fashion Week with Valentino’s Autumn Winter 2012 collection a highlight, too!

PARIS FASHION WEEK

Anticipation levels are always high ahead of the Chanel show and Karl Lagerfeld didn’t disappoint. Walking their way around giant crystals a top model cast including Miranda Kerr, Cara Delevigne and Lindsey Wixon got their glitz on with studded, sequined and jeweled creations that need to be seen to be believed!

Meanwhile, with a Tyrolean-inspired line-up that saw elegant peasant frocks and patchwork coats meet high-neck, wide-leg jumpsuits and delicate lace dresses, we’re expecting waiting lists galore for Valentino duo Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pierpaolo Piccioli’s Autumn Winter 2012 collection.

CELEBRITIES FRONT ROW AT FASHION WEEK

And closing the day with a collection that would keep even the most fashion week-fatigued front rower awake, Sarah Burton changed tac at Alexander McQueen with a futuristic array of voluminous shapes teamed with heeled moon boots and sci-fi visors. Wow!

By Sarah Smith