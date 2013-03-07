Alexa Chung to host the Scottish Fashion Awards - in association with InStyle!

Style icon Alexa Chung has just been announced as the host of the 7th annual Scottish Fashion Awards - in association with InStyle! Get the deets here...

InStyle have partnered up with the prestigious Scottish Fashion Awards for their 7th annual event which will be hosted by style icon and model Alexa Chung.

In a glittering ceremony set to take place on Monday 11 June, Alexa will host the awards presentation to celebrities, supermodels, designers, industry leaders and a host of international fashion stars.

Celebrating the best of Scottish talent, the Scottish Fashion Awards have previously honoured designers such as Christopher Kane, master-of-prints Jonathan Saunders, Holly Fulton, and Louise Gray.

Alexa said “I am a big supporter of British fashion talent and believe that it is essential we nurture and promote them. Scotland's cutting-edge designers like Christopher Kane, Holly Fulton and Louise Gray are now creating serious waves at a global level.”

SEE THE PICTURES FROM PARIS FASHION WEEK

And as official partner to the awards, InStyle's Editor Eilidh MacAskill says: "I am delighted that InStyle is media partner to the Scottish Fashion Awards. Not just for the obvious reason of my being Scottish, but because they are a brilliant opportunity to showcase the genuine design talent that starts north of the border and before our very eyes, takes pride of place on the international stage. These awards celebrate the talent and tenacity of Scottish creatives and throws a pretty good party at the same time."

For further information on the awards visit www.scottishfashionawards.com