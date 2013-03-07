Alexa Chung launches Madewell collection in style

Kate Bosworth and Elle Fanning joined Alexa Chung to launch her second fashion collection for Madewell in LA

Brit beauty Alexa Chung’s fashion sense is as highly revered Stateside as it is in the UK and the style maven’s wardrobe necessities have been captured once again in another fantastic collaborative collection for US brand Madewell.

Launching the new collection with a celeb-filled bash, Alexa tweeted her excitement during the day: “It’s my Madewell collection launch party tonight in LA. Very Exciting.”

And with guest including Kate Bosworth, Elle Fanning, Amanda Seyfried and Dianna Agron, Alexa had everything to be excited about!

While Kate wore a Peter Pilotto shift, Alexa Chung wasn’t the only A-lister to wear her own design with Elle choosing a lacey Madewell shift, Amanda wearing a polka dot Madewell blouse and Dianna opting for a tan Madewell shirt dress.

And it went down a treat online too with Alexa later tweeting: “Congrats! You crashed the @madewell1937 website with the purchase onslaught. Glad you like it! Xxxx”