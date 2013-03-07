Alexa Chung is pretty in prints at Vogue Eyewear party

Always one to champion British fashion, Alexa Chung sported a gorgeous shift dress by designer-of-the-moment Mary Katrantzou at a party to launch the second Vogue Eyewear capsule collection at Sunglass Hut in New York.

The It-girl even went so far as to match her sparkly green nail varnish to the green shade in the dress – talk about dedication to the cause!

Katrantzou unveiled her spring/summer collection to audiences at London Fashion Week just last Monday to rave reviews. Prints are on the menu once again, this time inspired by lush fields of poppies and crushed mechanical objects.

By Maria Milano