Alexa Chung Confirms Her First Ever Fashion Collection With AG Jeans

Adding another string to her fashion bow, Alexa Chung is now trying her hand as a designer with her first ever range; a denim collaboration with AG Jeans

Alexa Chung has just confirmed that she will develop her very first fashion collection, teaming up with casual-style powerhouse AG Jeans to create her own range of cool denim staples - eek.

The style maven and presenter has never been coy about her ambitions to become a designer, having stated that all she wants to do is design clothes. Well, it seems her dream has finally come true with AG Jeans swooping as her fashion Fairy Godmother, giving the 30-year-old her first chance to do it. AG: we (and our wardrobes) salute you.

Alexa Chung Instagram

Alexa's extensive range, which will be dubbed Alexa Chung for AG, will consist of 20-pieces covering all denim bases. There will be dungarees, dresses, shirts and – of course – jeans in the collection, meaning everyone can get on on Ms Chung's denim action, no matter their personal style. The colours will vary too with creams, pale pinks and army greens playing a predominant part alongside classic shades of washed indigo.

Alexa Chung Instagram

Homing in on her personal style, the range will be inspired by Alexa's own fashion influences – so you can bank on the fact that there will be '60s design details and silhouettes galore.

The only down-side of this longtime-coming collab? We have to wait until next January to get our hands on it. However, after she released this teasing Instagram image of one of the buttons from the range, we're sure Alexa will keep us up to speed with the range, every step of the way. Bring on 2015.

By Maxine Eggenberger

Got a tablet? You can now download In Style magazine straight to your iPad, Kindle (just search the store for 'instyle magazine'), Nook or Google Nexus.

