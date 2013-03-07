Alexa Chung and Elle Fanning hit New York Fashion Week!

Day 5 of New York Fashion Week saw celebrities like Alexa Chung, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Elle Fanning grace the front rows and parties

A day that kicked off with the Jenny Packham fashion show and ended with a Mulberry party couldn’t help but be star-studded. Packham, who has recently dressed the likes of Emma Roberts and Kate Middleton, showcased delicate chiffon gowns in ombre shades of lemon and periwinkle and little white lace numbers reminiscent of THAT wedding dress.

At Preen, Justin Thornton and Thea Brgazzi played host to Hollywood actress Marisa Tomei, who headed backstage to congratulate the designers on a job well done following their stunning Virginia Woolf-inspired line-up. The fashion-forward actress recently sported one of the designers’ colourful creations to the Venice Film Festival.

Marc Jacobs, who is known for pulling in the big guns, recently shot 14-year-old Elle Fanning for his ads and there she was, sitting front row- centre smiling and clapping as the parade of adorable smock dresses went by.

And in typical Mulberry fashion, every A-lister in town RSVPed to the label's 40th birthday party on the rooftop of a downtown building, featuring a live act by Kasabian. Alexa Chung came skipping onto the dance floor, Rose Byrne chatted animatedly to a small group of friends and Maggie Gyllenhall and Gossip Girl actress Michelle Trachtenberg worked the room.

It certainly is shaping up to be a starry week in New York!

By Maria Milano