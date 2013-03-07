Agyness Deyn styles it up at the Giles and MAC aftershow party!

Hot off the runway, Agyness Deyn led the fash-pack in a night of partying at the Giles and MAC London Fashion Week aftershow bash…

A thoroughly East London affair, designer Giles celebrated his hugely successful SS11 showcase at London Fashion Week with a suitably quirky bash at Bistrotheque.

Old fashioned route-master buses brought party guests to the club, where they were greeted by Pearly Queens and Oriental Geisha styled girls and treated to Belvedere vodka cocktails.

Fresh off his runway, Agyness Deyn went for a tougher-than-ever look for Giles’ party, sporting a freshly cut mo-hawk hairdo, Giles tee, biker jacket and metallic boots. Giving the ensemble a softer edge, was Agy’s super cute Triceratops dinosaur handbag which the model enjoyed cuddling throughout the night!

Trying to out-toughen Agy was Pixie Geldof who worked an ultra short LBD teamed with a vintage cross necklace and plenty of chunky rings. Later on she left the party in a gorgeous leopard print coat with fur collar.

Other celebs to join Giles’ party included model Jade Parfitt who brightened up the room in a layered sunshine yellow minidress.

Showing in London again after two seasons in Paris, Giles' SS11 collection featured eccentric brights, girlie frocks and a flurry of prints - with a team of hot models including Coco Rocha, Jessica Stam, Alessandra Ambrosio, Kelly Brook AND Abbey Clancy walking his runway!

By Tara Gardner