Adidas Originals Launches London Flagship Store With A Celeb Studded Bash

We headed to the launch of the new flagship store last night for trainers, tacos and T-shirt printing.

We were obviously not the only fans of this triple combination, as we spotted some familiar faces including Idris Elba, Wretch 32, Mr Hudson and Luke Worrall. But it was Samuel L Jackson that got the most attention, natch. Rocking a bucket hat the legend mingled with up and coming Star Wars star (sorry) John Boyega, who later posted an Instagram video of himself expressing his excitement.

But it was the portrait booth with photographer Charlotte Rutherford that was getting the most attention, as guests queued up to have their portrait snapped and then snazzily printed onto an adidias T-shirt. With walls and walls of limited edition releases and collaborations, trust us you'll want to visit asap.

Plus a heads up for fans of the coveted ZX Flux: tomorrow they're releasing 150 special edition pairs, featuring satellite imagery of London. Get in line now.

Chloe Mac Donnell / @tweetchloe