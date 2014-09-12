A New Online Store Is Coming – And It's Going To Change Everything

In today's most excellent shopping news, we can reveal that there is a very exciting new online shopping store set to launch in the new year.

In a move that will make every discerning fashion lover give a squeal of delight, Shop Direct are launching VeryExclusive.co.uk: an online retailer which will stock an edit of the best designer diffusion lines, as well as the cream of the crop from the high street.

For those of us that love fashion, but don't always have the cash to sate our designer desires, Very Exclusive looks like a dream come true. With a focus on accessible and, crucially, affordable luxury, this site – which will launch during London Fashion Week in February 2015 – looks set to become our one stop shop for all our sartorial needs.

Marc by Marc Jacobs, McQ, Red Valentino, Carven, Kenzo, See by Chloe, Vivienne Westwood Anglomania and J Brand Jeans are just some of the major names to be stocked, while luxury high street stores such as Reiss will also be on offer. Still sound a bit spenny? Very Exclusive will also allow customers to spread the cost of purchases across three months, interest-free. Sounds like a win-win to us...

'With Very Exclusive, we’ll be looking to offer a curated edit, along with our favourite must-have pieces of each collection that will fit perfectly into every woman’s wardrobe', said Sarah Curran, managing director of Very Exclusive.

'As well as offering the option to spread the cost, there’ll also be a keen focus on accessible price points. The site itself will provide a rich editorial experience that will guide women through the season’s collections, trends and key looks.'

The beauty offering looks set to be a winner too, with brands including Stila, T3, Bliss, Elemis and Laura Mercier all on the counter.

The only downside? We've got to wait until next year before it launches…

By Olivia Marks