8 Things We Loved About Milan Fashion Week

1. Moschino's barbie-tastic bonanza

The My Little Pony comb invite, the blond, bombshell hair, the roller girl whirling down the runway, the pink mirror phone case. Here's to Jeremy Scott's cult collection number two.

Rex

2. Fendi's leather hair accessories

I know, I know: something you use to keep your hair out of your eyes is hardly something to write home about, but you know what, when we got into the car it wasn't Cara or Karl we were yacking about, it was the beautiful red and blue hair ties. Start planning your pony tail now.

Rex

3. The purple Prada sand dunes

The editor I was sitting next to was desperate to do a roly poly down them while we sat and waited for the show to start. But if anything was confirmation that lilac is the colour of SS15, this was surely it. But before you regail in horror, take a look at the collection. Rich but frayed brocades, exquisite embroidered socks, duster coats that absolutely every woman will look fabulous in, punctuated with punches of primary coloured knits. Genius.

Rex

4. The Marni Flower Market

What a way to celebrate your birthday. Marni's pop up flower market in the Sunday morning sun, was girly heaven. Jewellery making on the lawn, flowers wrapped Marni floral print tissue, fresh juices, flutes of champagne, delicious bites of almond and orange cake. If only we'd driven to Milan in a van. What proud owners of Marni designed garden furniture we would be.

5. The four, not five day schedule

Ok there were back- breakingly long days and we didn't get time to squeeze in cakes at cafe Cova or shopping at Corso Coma, but hey we were back in time to watch the News at Ten on Sunday night. Normal life, cups of tea, good telly. Thank you MFW.

6. Kate Moss at Gucci

She may have been conspicuous in her absence at the Topshop Unique show at London Fashion Week, but Mossy made up for it when she rocked up next to Anna Wintour on the FROW at Gucci’s show on Wednesday (she’s the star of the brand’s new short film on its iconic Jackie bag).

7. Endless mini lemon meringue pies

We eat a lot of canapés over fashion month, but Milan’s were the best so far. Every event we went to – Gucci beauty party, Loewe store party, backstage at Fendi – had miniature lemon meringue pies for us to feast on and they were DELICIOUS!

8. Flatform heaven

If you were wondering what the big shoe for SS15 is going to be, look no further than the sporty flatform sandal (so that’s virtually flat – yay!). As seen at Marni, Fendi, Just Cavalli, Moncler and pretty much everywhere else in-between.

By Charlotte Moore and Hannah Rochell