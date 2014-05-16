5 Ways to Get Chelsea Flower Show Fabulous

We've rounded up the best ways to join in the floral fabulousness for this year's Chelsea Flower Show.

It’s that time of year again when we take a break from the office to enjoy the fruits of nature at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. From designer gardens to Alan Titchmarsh, let’s face it, we all love a bit of couture horticulture. Check out our round up of the best ways to stay fabulous, Chelsea Flower Show style.

1. Sip on floral cocktails at Goat DRINK and DINE

Restored just over a year ago, Goat is the place to indulge in a few blossoming beverages. Not just the local Made In Chelsea haunt, Goat combines industrial décor with drinks to die for (we dare you to try and find the secret Prayer Room bar - think absinthe fountains and menus secreted in sermon books). From punchy pink Blossom Negronis to the most delightful gin cocktail we’ve ever had, the Rozanne, drinks are expertly mixed using home-grown ingredients, served in cut-glass goblets and come in at a nifty £10. Done with the botanical booze? Finish the night off with the Goat’s Cheese Pizza. Wood-fired and garnished with rocket and edible flowers, this pizza is pretty as a picture and doesn’t taste half bad either. Our favourites? Check out the Truffle Mac and Cheese, the Lobster and Garlic Pizza, the Peanut Butter Cheesecake….well all of it! Oh, and no it might not be cool, but we love that you can book a table and actually sit at it. It’s the future we say!

InStyle offer – Bring your Chelsea Flower Show ticket to GOAT during 20-24th May and receive a complimentary floral cocktail, www.goatchelsea.com

2. Pack your Gucci limited edition Lady Lock bag and visit their Flora Garden

Literally bringing their classic Flora motif to life, Gucci have created a unique garden for this year’s Chelsea Flower Show. Inspired by the print’s delicate and whimsical composition of flowers, fruits and insects, the Gucci Flora Garden is the height of couture horticulture. And there’s only one accessory to wear whilst browsing the blooms, Gucci’s exclusive Lady Lock bags. Designed by Frida Giannini for the occasion, the bag comes in two sizes and features the infamous bamboo top-handle. We’re hoping the flowerbeds grow Gucci as well…

Available exclusively at Gucci’s Sloane Street boutique, www.gucci.com

3. Dine out on The Ritz’s Chelsea Flower Show inspired menu

Ok, this one might be for special occasions, but our stomachs want what they want and we’re inclined to follow their lead. Created by Executive Chef John Williams in celebration of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, this menu is as tasty as it is pricey. We’ll have the Chicken en Vessie with Morel Cream, Broad Bean Flowers and Champagne Sauce to start and the Raspberry and Lychee Soufflé with Rose Ice Cream for dessert, all served on the terrace, thank you very much.

Menu available 20th-25th May, www.theritzlondon.com

4. Adorn yourself with Tessa Packard flower jewellery

Dress to impress with Tessa Packard’s latest jewellery collection ‘No Smoke Without Flowers’. Inspired by 19th Century courtesans, these floral fancies are a lot less innocent than they seem. Don a pair of the Quartz Tea House earrings for a subtle yet stylish nod to the stars of the show.

China Town black diamond and amethyst earrings, £4,500, Quartz Tea House earrings, £350, www.tessapackard.com

5. Visit the RHS Chelsea Flower Show (well duh!)

This one is pretty self-explanatory. From the designer gardens to the tents overflowing with flowers, we love nothing more than treating our inner gardening fanatic with a walk around the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. Any excuse to get our new-season florals out are fine by us!

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show runs from 20th to 24th May, www.rhs.org.uk

A Garden for First Touch at St George's, photo: RHS

By George Driver/@iamgdriver