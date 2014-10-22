5 Tips On How To Do Bare Legs In Winter

We're rebelling against the denier tights to flash our bare legs just that little bit longer. Here's how to do it without enduring the brrr factor.

Up your moisturising regime

Lower temperatures can lead to flaky skin so swap your usual moisturiser for a body oil instead. We love Darphin's Nourishing Body Oil that's packed with fatty acids to really make your legs silky smooth. It's also non-greasy that means you can get jump into bed without ruining your sheets or get dressed asap if used first thing in the morning. Plus it smells of red ginger and jasmine for an added summery touch.

Add a gentle glow

Grey skies add a blue-ish wash to limbs so it's important to counteract it with a gentle glow. We prefer to slowly build up a natural bronzed glow with a gradual tan like Crème de La Mer Gradual Face and Body Tan.

Think about hemlines

Just above the knee is fine but anything shorter and you risking veering into frozen turkey leg territory. Mid lengths work well as they'll keep your thighs temperate. And remember maxis are simply cheating.

Layer on top

In order to keep warm, it's essential to layer up on top. Uniqlo's HeatTech range is brilliant for this as you can wear one under a thick polo knot without adding extra bulk. To up the cosy factor place a sleeveless knit over your funnel neck a la Louis Vuitton AW14. A longer length coat will prevent your legs from getting wind burn, then add a fuzzy faux fur to up the fun factor.

Choose your footwear wisely

There's only one rule here - keep your toes covered and you'll be hot to trot. If you want to extend the life of your fave summer sandals, then simply add a pair of chunky socks. We're also teaming ribbed knit socks with brogues, trainers and ankle boots. For the ultimate in smug snugness choose a pair of over the knee boots. With just a sliver of flesh on show you'll barely notice the temperature dial all day.

By: Chloe Mac Donnell / @tweetchloe