5 Things We're Excited For This Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week kicks off today - check out the best bits you WON'T want to miss

And so it begins. Paris is the week we've all been waiting for. From Nicholas Ghesquiere's second run at Louis Vuitton to the Kenzo exhibition closing party, here are the best bits you WON'T want to miss.

1. Audrey Hepburn's Granddaughter Walking For Lanvin

Here at InStyle we all love our grannies, but let's be honest, if your grandma was Audrey Hepburn you'd be pretty chuffed. Art student turned model Emma Ferrer can speak from experience. Bearing a striking resemblance to her grandmother Audrey Hepburn, Ferrer is fashion's latest darling with her next gig walking at Lanvin this Paris Fashion Week. At just 20 years old, Ferrer was personally requested by Lanvin's creative director Alber Elbaz to walk in this week's SS15 show. Will she do her grandma proud? Watch this space.

2. Kenzo's Grace To The Nth Power Exhibition Closing Party

Kenzo's latest exhibition Grace To The Nth Power is possibly the most elaborate concept to pass our keen fashion campaign spies for quite a while. With a detailed narrative featuring Sudanese-American model Grace Bol, the exhibition has a 3D interactive website that allows you to navigate through the gallery listening to hypnotic beats from Fatima Al Qadri. Multi-platform? Tick. Immersive digital experience? Tick. The most tech buzz words in one exhibition? Triple tick. You'll find us at the closing party with creative directors Humberto Leon and Carol Lim talking all things future fashion.

3. Nicholas Ghesquiere for Louis Vuitton RTW Take Two

Bursting on to the Paris catwalk with his debut AW14 collection, Nicholas Ghesquiere set the tone for last season's sixties throwback vibe. We might not be over the A-line skirts and orange prints (and we've already bought at least five rollnecks to layer under strapless dresses) but we can't wait to see what the Louis Vuitton Creative Director will come up with this season. Bring on round 2!

4. ALL Of The Fashion Exhibitions

Ok, so Paris Fashion Week might be Ready-To-Wear but there's no reason why we can't enjoy a bit of couture on the side. Enter the fashion exhibitions. From 'The 50s - Fashion in France, 1947-1957' chronicling the founding of the great French haute couture houses to 'Dries Van Noten - Inspirations' showcasing the Belgian fashion designer's inspiration and creations, there's something for everyone. We'll be popping in between Chanel and Valentino; well everyone needs some down time, darling!

'The 50s, Fashion in France, 1947-1957' at the Palais Galliera Musée de la Mode in Paris through November 2. — AFP pic

5. One To Watch - Sacai

Making a whole crowd of fashion-fatigued women grin with glee was Sacai's AW14 collection. The biker meets puffa shearling jackets and Burberry style blankets put designer Chitose Abe firmly on the fashion map. And it's not just winter wear that Sacai excels at. From arts and crafts florals printed on chiffon to silk shirts and lace slips, Abe's repertoire is ever expanding and we for one can't wait to see what she comes up with for SS15.

By George Driver/@iamgdriver