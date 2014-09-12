5 Things We’re Looking Forward To This London Fashion Week

With London Fashion Week kicking off today we check out the best bits you WON’T want to miss…

It's the fashion week we care about most (well it is on home turf!) so we've rounded up the best bits from LFW that you won't want to miss.

1. Finding Out What The Invites Are All About

The invites are in and the excitement is palpable in the InStyle office. Top of the tickets is Mulberry with their mini book of botanicals complete with pressed flowers, perfect for the Spring collections. But the one we're most excited about? It's got to be the foam claw from Giles. We're envisioning the FROW with a slightly different hand accessory this season…

2. The Launch Of Harrods Shoe Heaven

Bestowing themselves with the title of 'The World's Most Luxurious Shoe Destination', Harrod's new Shoe Heaven has got us all a flutter. With over 50 designers and brands, Harrods have created a five star hotel housing everything from Louboutin to Charlotte Olympia. Spanning almost 42,000 sq ft in their iconic Knightsbridge store, we might just have to get conveniently lost.

3. Marchesa's After Party

Marchesa's after party ticket is the hottest in town and we can't wait to see who managed to get their hands on one. Showing in London for the first time and known for their red-carpet dresses guaranteed to get you on the best dressed list, this is going to be one high fashion bash. If we're going by previous Marchesa post-show celeb attendees, anyone from Katie Holmes and Anna Kendrick to Tyra Banks and Blake Lively could make an appearance. And when the hottest couple in fashion, Marchesa's Georgina Chapman and movie mogul Harvey Weinstein are involved, you know it's going to be one to remember.

4. Ones To Watch – Sadie Clayton And Thomas Tait

There's nothing like checking out the new talent each season and this time it's all about Sadie Clayton and Thomas Tait (l-r below). First up is Thomas Tait. Defecting from his home town of Montreal, Canadian Tait is yet another fashion talent to emerge from Central Saint Martins. His structured and 'curve-linear' silhouettes are minimalism done well. But if Tait is minimum then Kingston Graduate Sadie Clayton is maximum. Her beaten copper collars and metal beaded mini dresses have taken Clayton all the way to London Fashion Week. It might be a strong statement, but we reckon there's a bit of McQueen about this one. Watch this space.

5. The Lulu Perspective Exhibition Opening

As a celebration of 25 years in the biz this weekend, iconic fashion designer Lulu Guinness is opening an installation made entirely of Polaroids. Featuring pictures of lips taken by Lulu Guinness's pals - Paloma Faith, Dita Von Teese and Katie Hillier to mention just a few - The Lulu Perspective honours Lulu's signature trademark. And the opening party doesn't sound too bad either. With VIPs Olivia Palermo and Ella Eyre set to attend, this could be the night of London Fashion Week.

By George Driver/@iamgdriver