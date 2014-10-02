5 Things We Loved About Paris Fashion Week

From protests on Boulevard Chanel to Dior's Edwardian frock coats, there was a lot to love about Paris Fashion Week

1. Supermodel power at Lanvin

Watching show after show of young models over fashion month can make us feel a bit old, so we rejoiced at Alber Elbaz’s decision to have “older” models walk in his Lanvin show; supermodels like Kirsten Owen (43) and Amber Valletta (40) led the way down the catwalk and they looked AMAZING.

2. Time travelling at Dior

Raf Simons is a genius at marrying the old with the new; he references Dior’s rich back catalogue (New Look suits, bar jackets) as well as historical fashion, but he designs collections that are anything but old-fashioned. Next season sees a strong 18th Century vibe, with pannier skirts and Edwardian frock coats in modern fabrics.

3. Protests on Boulevard Chanel

Girl power, Chanel style, came during the finale of the show. The models – including Cara Delevingne and Gisele Bundchen – re-emerged on the make-believe Parisian street carrying banners and shouting through megaphones, and all seemed to relish in the opportinuty to make a loud, feminist statement.

By Hannah Rochell