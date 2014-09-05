5 Things To Look Out For This New York Fashion Week

With New York Fashion Week underway, we check out the best bits you WON'T want to miss...

And so it begins. With New York Fashion Week in full swing, we check out the five things you WON'T want to miss this season.

1. Gareth Pugh's Multimedia Live Performance

Crossing the pond to New York from Paris for the first time, Gareth Pugh is going high tech for his SS15 show. Presenting his collection via a multimedia live performance with an interactive online tie-in, Pugh's show comes courtesy of Lexus and its Design Disrupted program. Is this officially the most futuristic this New York Fashion Week?

2. Helmut Lang's First Show Without Creative Directors

SS15 marks the first Helmut Lang show sans creative directors. With Nicole and Michael Colovos (below) stepping down from their posts last season, the Helmut Lang team hasn't actually replaced them. We're on the edge of our seats for this one, will this be the best one yet or a show without direction? Watch this space.

3. MBMJ by Luella and Katie Hillier Take Two

It's round two for the newly rebranded MBMJ (previously Marc by Marc Jacobs) and its design head honchos Luella Bartley and Katie Hillier. After last season's show revved its way down the runway with motocross girl power, will their SS15 show prove they can stand the test of time or is this a one-hit wonder?

4. Opening Ceremony's One Act Play With Jonah Hill

It's not just Gareth Pugh rocking the trad boat, Opening Ceremony's Carol Lim and Humberto Leon revealed oh-so-coolly on Twitter that their SS15 show is quite literally... a show. Well, a play to be precise. The plan? To stage a new one act play written by 'Where The Wild Things Are' director Spike Jonze and performed by none other than Jonah Hill. We're assuming there'll be clothes in there somewhere…

5. Jeremy Scott and Miley Cyrus Team Up

Is this the most terrifying fashion collaboration yet? We're sort of excited/intrigued for Moschino designer Jeremy Scott's next eponymous show designed with none other than Miley Cyrus. This isn't the first time the outrageous pair have worked together with Scott designing several of the costumes for Miley's Bangerz tour. From what we've seen from Scott at his own label and Moschino, he's no wallflower and we have a feeling the Miley influence is only going to inject even more crazy. Could this be our next fashion guilty pleasure?

By George Driver/@iamgdriver