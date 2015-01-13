5 Pieces To Wear From New Look Now

Fashion Director Arabella Greenhill has picked her top five pieces available now from New Look

What: Grey LOVE Top

Why we love it: Comfy to wear and perfect for Valentine’s Day.

What: White Brogues

Why we love it: Wear with tights now, or bare ankles in Summer.

What: Patterned Scarf

Why we love it: Check on one side, houndstooth on the other. Worn as a shawl or tied around the neck.

What: Long White Shirt

Why we love it: Layer with jeans, or wear with black tights and boots.

What: Cable-knit Jumper Dress

Why we love it: Cosy and warm. Wear with leggings or with the long white shirt.

Available now at www.newlook.com