5 Pieces To Wear From New Look Now

What: Grey LOVE Top
Why we love it: Comfy to wear and perfect for Valentine’s Day.
What: White Brogues
Why we love it: Wear with tights now, or bare ankles in Summer.
What: Patterned Scarf
Why we love it: Check on one side, houndstooth on the other. Worn as a shawl or tied around the neck.
What: Long White Shirt
Why we love it: Layer with jeans, or wear with black tights and boots.
What: Cable-knit Jumper Dress
Why we love it: Cosy and warm. Wear with leggings or with the long white shirt.
Available now at www.newlook.com