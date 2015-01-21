5 Pieces To Wear From Marks & Spencer Now

Fashion Director Arabella Greenhill has picked her top five pieces available now from Marks & Spencer

What: Round Neck Pure Cashmere Sweater, £69.

Why We Love It: At £69, this is cashmere without the luxury price tag and we love the thoughtful detailing. Plus, it comes in a whole host of colours.

What: Washed Look Ripped Girlfriend Jeans, £39.50

Why We Love It: The slimmer legs and the patches up rips. Try rolled up with a brogue now, and a sandal in summer.

What: V-Neck Cricket Jumper, £29.50

Why We Love It: The perfect nod to this season’s catwalk trends. Wear with a black pencil skirt, jeans or if you really want to show your fash know how, a rollneck underneath.

What: Pleated Skater Skirt

Why We Love It: Beautiful shade of pink. So on trend. We'll be clashing ours with a bright green cashmere sweater come spring.

What: Ribbed Bobble Hat, £9.50

Why We Love It: Warm and cosy in Winter weather. Everyone needs a pom pom hat in their lives.