5 Pieces To Wear From Mango Now

Fashion Editor Amy Bannerman has picked her top five pieces available now from Mango

What: Flowing Crepe Trousers, £19.99

Why we love it: Great winter trouser to update your wardrobe. Wear with a top tucked in at the front to give a great silhouette.

What: Leather Jacket, £69.99

Why we love it: The fab fringing. It will only get better with age, so treat it unkindly.

What: Reccary Suede Skirt, £44.99

Why we love it: A truly versatile piece, accessorise it for day with thick tights and a rollneck, and unbutton it slightly for night to show off a bit of leg.

What: Far West Boots, £89.99

Why we love it: Perfect for festivals. Try with a grey cashmere sock peeping over the top.

Look out for the crepe dress from February 2nd at www.mango.com