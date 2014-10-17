5 Fashion Exhibitions You Need To See NOW

From Chanel to McQueen, check out our round-up of the five must-see fabulous fashion exhibitions

Fashion month may be over and we might be feeling more cosy on the couch than outdoor couture but drag yourself away from the TV and embrace your inner culture vulture with our pick of the top fashion exhibitions to check out right now.

1. KNITWEAR Chanel to Westwood at the Fashion and Textile Museum

Possibly the most apt exhibition on our list with the current lack of sunshine, KNITWEAR Chanel to Westwood is the perfect place to get some winter warmer inspiration. And some great instagrams, obvs. Drool over everything from iconic 1920s Chanel jersey dresses to super cool Commes des Garcons from the 90s. You'll find us by the rollnecks.

KNITWEAR Chanel to Westwood is open now until 18th January 2015 at the Fashion and Textile Museum. Buy tickets HERE.

2. Jane & Serge at Proud Chelsea

Up there with history's coolest couples, Jane Birkin and Serge Gainsbourg were the Kate Moss and Jamie Hince of the 70s. Documenting the passionate love affair between the actress-cum-style icon and singer/songwriter, this collection of photographs offers a uniquely personal insight into their highly public relationship. Well, they were taken by Jane's brother Andrew. Having fallen in love on the set of the 1968 film Slogan, Jane and Serge's love captured the hearts and imaginations of a generation. And now they're back. Kate and Jamie who?

Jane & Serge is open now and runs until 26th October at Proud Chelsea.

3. Yayoi Kusama - Bronze Pumpkins at the Victoria Miro Gallery

The most curious woman in art, you might know Yayoi Kusama for her delightfully dotty collaboration with Louis Vuitton back in 2012. But this time it's less about purses and more about… pumpkins. Giant bronze pumpkins to be exact. Fascinated by vegetal and floral life, Kusama featured pumpkins in some of her earliest work and used the distinctive knobbly pattern of their skins as inspiration for her unique dot paintings and sculptures. Now she's back with oversized bronze works. Set in the Victoria Miro gallery's water garden, check this one out if you like whimsically oversized art that's just asking to be hugged.

Yayoi Kusama - Bronze Pumpkins is open now until 19th December at the Victoria Miro gallery.

4. Horst: Photographer of Style at the V&A

Amazing fashion photography? Check. Envy inducing vintage clothes? Double check. Any reason NOT to visit this exhibition? Nope. Check out the amazing work of photographer Horst P. Horst, one of the leading photographers of the 20th century and best mates with Coco Chanel and Salvador Dali. Think 250 super stylish photographs alongside haute couture Chanel and Schiaparelli aka one of the most covetable collections in fashion. Trust us, your Pinterest will thank you for going.

Horst: Photographer of Style at the V&A is open now until 4th January 2015, book tickets HERE.

5. Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty at the V&A

Possibly the most eagerly awaited exhibition ever, if you haven't heard about Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty yet then honestly, we're not sure what you've been doing. Finally crossing the pond from the old U S of A, McQueen's first retrospective is coming home. Spanning his 1992 MA graduate collection to his unfinished AW 2010 collection, this is one for serious fashion addicts. What are we saying? This is one for everyone! If you can get a ticket that is. Despite the exhibition opening in March next year, tickets are rumoured to already be sold out. Ok, maybe you can't see this one now but if you want any chance of seeing those Atlantis inspired hoof shoes you'll get booking asap!

Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty opens 14th March to 19th July 2015. Try and grab your HERE.

By George Driver/@iamgdriver