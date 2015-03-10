20 Chic Ways To Work Suede Into Your Wardrobe This Spring

It was one of the biggest trends on the SS15 catwalks and now suede staples are FINALLY starting to hit the shelves. These, ladies, are the hottest pieces on offer...

Ok, so you don't need to be a fashion expert to know that the '70s play a HUGE part in trends this season. From cool kick flare jeans and wide brim hats to peasant dresses and crochet cover-ups, if it's retro it's in.

So, picking up where leather left off in AW14 is, of course, suede; the texture that's set to dominate our wardrobes from now until October and that's finally started to trickle into stores.

From flippy A-line mini's to full-on pastel midi's, the suede skirt has to be the hero piece of the season. We recommend snapping one up now and wearing with long-sleeve shirts and roll necks until the weather warms up. Then, once we're into double figures, try rocking them with crop tops and floaty blouses to nail the look.

Skirts not your thing? Get your suede fix by investing in an off-beat biker or tailored jacket instead — they're so on point, we guarantee you won't want to take them off.

This trend is one that really just keeps on giving, so get your hands on these suede must-haves before they go...