17 Of The Best Oscar De La Renta Quotes

From fashion to feminism, we look back at legendary designer Oscar De La Renta's most memorable quotes

1. "Fashion is about dressing according to what's fashionable. Style is more about being yourself."

2. “You have to walk like you have three men walking behind you.”

3. "I like light, colour, luminosity. I like things full of colour and vibrant."

4. “When I started, the woman went to the store to buy a dress. She saw it in pink and red, and then she remembered that the husband, who is probably going to pay for the dress, loves it in pink. So she buys the pink. Today, the same woman goes to the store and remembers the husband likes pink, and she buys the red.”

5. "We live in an era of globalization and the era of the woman. Never in the history of the world have women been more in control of their destiny."

6. “If you wear a different perfume every day, I do not recognize you.”

7. "I want to make clothes that people will wear, not styles that will make a big splash on the runway."

8. “There is no sound more feminine than a woman in a taffeta dress.”

9. "The qualities I most admire in women are confidence and kindness."

10. “My job as a designer is to make a woman feel her very best.”

11. "We're dealing with sophisticated customers. What's most important to these women is individuality. I have to create things she'll want to wear, no matter who she is."

12. “The great thing about fashion, is that it always moves forward.”

13. "Every season I am inspired by women."

14. “I don’t really know how to do casual clothes.”

15. "There is always an emotional element to anything that you make."

16. “I see people in a colourful shirt and I think, My God, I would really love to wear that, but then I am afraid that when I walk into the door, the host will say, ‘I’m sorry, but the Latin band walks through that other door.’

17. "I am not interested in shock tactics. I just want to make beautiful clothes."

