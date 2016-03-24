100 Years Of Engagement Ring Trends In Less Than Three Minutes? YES PLEASE

We love this ode to our favourite kind of jewellery...

The latest installment in the ‘100 years of...’ video series has landed and we reckon it might be the best one yet.

Mode have taken engagement rings as their inspiration and have created three minutes of sheer loveliness taking us through a century of differing styles and designs with jeweller Peter Jon Shemonsky.

From ornate Edwardian rings, to deco designs in white gold and heart-shaped rocks from the 1950s, this three minute video is your ultimate guide to engagement ring trends - and a must watch if you are looking for inspiration.

We're particularly in love with that 1930s white gold beauty.

A girl can dream, right?

