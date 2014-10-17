10 Ways To Kick That Fashion Addiction

The Addiction: Breton Stripes

Swap for: Chevrons

Next time you’re tempted by Breton stripes - otherwise known as ‘item most likely to wear at the same time as someone else in the office’ – try a chevron for a different kind of stripe fix.

The Addiction: Leopard Print

Swap for: Cow Print

Leopard has essentially become a neutral print, sitting happily with stripes or florals and everything in between. This season, STEP AWAY and hunt out some cow: it’s this season’s hottest animal print.

The Addiction: Skinny Jeans

Swap for: Leggings

We challenge you to find someone who ISN’T guilty of this addiction (not possible). If you’ve also invested in long, loose tops to wear with your skinnies, it’s time to revisit leggings. Yes, really! Just make sure your bum is covered…

The Addiction: Brogues

Swap for: Kilties

We’re not suggesting you ditch the flats now you’ve got so used to being comfortable, but take inspo from Marni and try some kilties – that’s fringed shoes – for a change.

The Addiction: The Bomber Jacket

Swap for: The Anorak

If you’ve spent all summer in a bomber you might be wondering how to integrate something warmer into your new tomboy look. Simple: get your hands on an anorak. Same vibe, warmer threads.

The Addiction: The Buttoned-up Shirt

Swap for: The Skinny Roll-neck

We’ve become very attached to the prim collar look, particularly layered underneath a jumper, but you can swap it for a skinny roll neck for the same effect, and it will keep out a chill, too.

The Addiction: Nude courts

Swap for: Block heel sandals

So the Duchess of Cambridge is a fan of shoes that make you look like you’ve got weird high-heeled bare feet. So what? A chunky sandal is WAY more versatile (can also be worn with thick socks and ribbed tights).

The Addiction: The Trench Coat

Swap for: The Peacoat

Yeah, yeah, the trench is a style staple, never goes out of fashion, blah blah…but this season’s timeless classic coat HAS to be a peacoat. As seen at Saint Laurent, so we must be right.

The Addiction: Blazers

Swap for: Waistcoats

A blazer is the foolproof tried and tested way of smartening up literally ANY outfit. A long waistcoat has the same effect, but comes with the added bonus of being able to wear a roll neck sweater underneath (see point 5)

The Addiction: Tights

Swap for: Socks

Guys, it’s not even cold. There’s no need to dig out the deeply unsexy tights just yet. Enjoy the unusually warm weather with bare legs and a pair of ankle socks. We’re going to rock this look as close to Christmas as we can bear.

By Hannah Rochell