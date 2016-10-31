Mel C On Spice Girls Reunion: 'I Will ALWAYS Be A Spice Girl!'

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Part of the beauty of the band was we were a bit crap. Yeah. [LAUGH] Welcome back to another edition of Joshington Hosts and today I can't even belive that I'm joined by genuine Spice Girl Mel C. Girl Power. Girl power. The first rule is we need to ace the high kick right. Okay this is a range cuz it's a simple front kick. Yeah? Yeah. Cuz that was like, there's kind of a round one, but I think. Round. Yeah, the original Sporty Spice kick. We wanna go. We wanna go flash back. Yeah? Yeah? One, two, three. Ha. I see ya. Hold tight. Hold tight. How do you feel like your style has evolved? Has been a number of peaks and troughs. [LAUGH] Shall we say. Well how do you feel looking back on this? Look at that. It's cute isn't it? You know what I loved about Spice Girls back then we were so [INAUDIBLE]. It's like literally Joey used to make her own clothes. Yeah. And I think part of the beauty of the band was we were a bit crap. Yeah. Do you know what I mean? [LAUGH] This is actually one of the most amazing things I've ever seen in my life. My. The whole [UNKNOWN] Pepsi. There you go, well, endorsed by Pepsi. Yeah. Kind of, yeah, one had to do it but To be fair [NOISE]. [LAUGH] That one. God bless Victoria. I mean, she's done some serious PR, hasn't she? Yes, she has. She's turned it around babes. [LAUGH] What's your inspiration babe? I can't let you do that anymore. [INAUDIBLE] It's a bit too [INAUDIBLE] isn't it? [INAUDIBLE] Mm. [LAUGH] So what's that spot on the daily mail things? There's this whole new Spice Girl thing happening. And obviously there's like a ton rumors swelling around it but if there's one thing you can say to people who are gossiping about and stuff like that out there in the press right now. Yeah. What would you say to them? What hurts me the most there's so such speculation what really hurts is when people have. A negative reaction to my decision, because I understand it may not be what some people want. I know some of the fans would like me to do it, and I know some of the girls would like me to do it. But I I love the Spice Girls and uber proud, I will always be a Spice Girl. I'm not turning my back on the Spice Girls, I will never do that. Because without them, I would not have been able to go on and have this incredible career and life that I've had. But my decision at this point is that it's not right for me, I don't want to go out as a four piece. We went out as a five piece. We performed at the Olympics, and it was the ultimate. How weird is that for you to be part of something that iconic? I'm just really chuffed. [LAUGH] I think- [LAUGH] I mean it's been a real great journey for me. Which Spice Girl were you? I'm gonna be really honest. Well, you have to be honest. It's fine. I won't be offended much. Well, the thing is Is that when we played at school, I always got bullied into being Victoria. Don't you love that though, look at how the tides turned. The tide has turned. Everybody wants to be Victoria now. [UNKNOWN] Victoria now. [MUSIC]