13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
September 9, 2009
1. LOTD 090909 Audrey Tautou
WHAT SHE WORE
Audrey Tautou is living the Chanel dream as she promotes Coco Avant Chanel... She chose this monochrome outfit of lace frilled top and leather pencil skirt for yet another appearance promoting the film.
WHERE
At the Coco Avant Chanel press conference in Tokyo, Japan.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Pretty, demure, so Coco and yet so Karl, we love this girly take on usually hard-edged leather.
-
September 9, 2009
2. LOTD 090909 Eva Mendes
WHAT SHE WORE
Gasp! Yet another knock-out look from Eva Mendes who ensured every lens was trained on her in her aubergine Calving Klein gown.
WHERE
Eva had jetted in from the Venice Film Festival to attend the GQ men of the year awards.
-
September 9, 2009
3. LOTD 090909 Leighton Meester
WHAT SHE WORE
Gossip Girl Leighton Meester went for some peg-leg action which she topped off with a one-shouldered silver top.
WHERE
The Late Show with David Letterman in New York.
-
September 9, 2009
4. LOTD 090909 Kate Beckinsale
WHAT SHE WORE
Kate Beckinsale worked her LA style to perfection in this soft jersey maxidress. Black gladiators and Bally's to-die-for squishy taupe tote bag finish the look.
WHERE
Out and about in LA
-
September 9, 2009
5. LOTD 090909 Ginnifer Goodwin
WHAT SHE WORE
Ginnifer Goodwin showed off a new cropped hairstyle and a gorgeous party frock. The tiered dress was cinched with an out-sized black silk bow. Adorable!
WHERE
The September Issue film screening, LA.
