WHAT SHE WORE

Audrey Tautou is living the Chanel dream as she promotes Coco Avant Chanel... She chose this monochrome outfit of lace frilled top and leather pencil skirt for yet another appearance promoting the film.

WHERE

At the Coco Avant Chanel press conference in Tokyo, Japan.

WHY WE LOVE IT

Pretty, demure, so Coco and yet so Karl, we love this girly take on usually hard-edged leather.