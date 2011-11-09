Sienna's back and looking fab in a girly LBD! PLUS, check out Emma Roberts, Chloe Moretz and Blake Lively at the Versace for H&M party and Ashley Olsen in her embellished slippers!
Wednesday 9 November, 2011
-
November 9, 2011
1. Sienna Miller
Sienna's back and looking more darling than ever! While we adore her sheer-sleeved circle frock, worn to the International Medical Corps Awards, we're even more in love with her structured chignon hairstyle!
-
November 9, 2011
2. Blake Lively in Versace for H&M
Gossip Girl Blake flaunted her enviable figure at the Versace for H&M bash in NYC in a monochrome bandage number from the collection topped by a classic tux jacket. Sexy!
-
November 9, 2011
3. Emma Roberts in Versace for H&M
Emma Roberts worked a super-fun outfit by Versace for H&M. Printed trews are HOT next season and the clever fashionista's getting in on the trend early. Pairing her trousers with a matching strapless top and killer electric blue heels, this starlet looked ready to party.
-
November 9, 2011
4. Chloe Moretz in Versace for H&M
We heart Chloe Moretz's fashion sense and it doesn't get any cuter than this sunny yellow shift dress! The Kick Ass star teamed it with a pair of strappy nude sandals that snaked up her calves for the Versace for H&M party.
-
November 9, 2011
5. Ashley Olsen
We're just a little bit in love with Ashley Olsen's embellished slippers, worn to the Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine bash in New York. The designer teamed them with simple cigarette pants, a mannish blazer and a box bag from her new handbag collection for The Row.
