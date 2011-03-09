13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
March 9, 2011
1. Alexa Chung
Today we bring you an all-Chanel line-up!
First up: Alexa Chung, who looked like a real-life doll at the Chanel show in Paris yesterday in this adorable cream frock with puffed sleeves. Too cute! The backdrop of steaming molten lava rocks around the runway made for a cool contrast.
March 9, 2011
2. Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts continues to impress us with her fashion choices. This gorgeous powder blue confection came courtesy of Chanel's spring/summer line-up as the starlet hit the front row of the fashion house's show yesterday. We heart.
March 9, 2011
3. Clemence Poesy
The French actress showed off a typically Chanel combo of tweed jacket and flippy little skirt at the Chanel show in Paris yesterday.
March 9, 2011
4. Lily Allen
Lily Allen worked a green tweed topper from the Paris/Byzance collection and a glossy orange 2.55 handbag at the Chanel fashion show in Paris. We adore her fierceless approach to colour!
March 9, 2011
5. Leigh Lezark
The New York DJ and fashionista looked divine in a feathered black frock at the Chanel fashion show in Paris. It's the perfect hybrid of feminine and rock & roll - how very Karl Lagerfeld.
